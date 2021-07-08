Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cybersport / Dark interface

Cybersport / Dark interface ui elements game interface romanov design dark app game portal ux ui web design dark interface
Design of a large game project. Includes: tournaments, a store of game paraphernalia and the games themselves, player profiles, team profiles, a server list and much more that can always be found on gaming platforms by tournaments and their organizations. The design of the main page turned out to be large-scale and with a lot of graphics. Each screen provides the user with information about the store, tournaments and other functions. In total, we got about 40 project pages and about 100 hours of work.

Case Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/109941123/CYBERPUNK-UX-UI-GAME-DESIGN-CYBERSPORT

