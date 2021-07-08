🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi Dribbble Family!
This is the e-Commerce Mobile App Design. I tried to make this app modern, minimalist and very easy to use. Press L to like and write your comment to give your feedback. Thanks for watching.
For work inquiries
iliasmiah000@gmail.com