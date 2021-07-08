Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Gabriel de Soulages

Falls, n°4 (Oil)

Falls, n°4 (Oil) saint anne falls quebec forest water impressionist illustration oil waterfall quebece brushstrokes oil painting landscape painting fineart painting
Falls, n°4 (oil painting on 35,5 x 28 x 0.3 cm canvas board)

A little more mystery in this painting which continues the series on the Saint Anne Falls. Depending on their temperaments, these firs and deciduous trees sometimes elude themselves, impenetrable, sometimes reveal themselves in the light of day. The violent eddies gradually dissolve their foam in search of a peaceful horizon.

