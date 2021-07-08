🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Falls, n°4 (oil painting on 35,5 x 28 x 0.3 cm canvas board)
A little more mystery in this painting which continues the series on the Saint Anne Falls. Depending on their temperaments, these firs and deciduous trees sometimes elude themselves, impenetrable, sometimes reveal themselves in the light of day. The violent eddies gradually dissolve their foam in search of a peaceful horizon.