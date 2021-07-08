Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jacob Olenick

Figma Component - ReactJS

Jacob Olenick
Jacob Olenick
  • Save
Figma Component - ReactJS reactjs component figma component figmaapp figma ux designer ui design ui designer design available for hire for hire ux design uiux ui product designer product design ux
Download color palette

🔥 Component built in Figma

🤙 Follow me on my socials:
https://www.instagram.com/jacobolenick
https://www.linkedin.com/in/jacobmolenick
https://www.twitter.com/jacobolenick

and check out my portfolio website:
https://www.jacobolenick.com

Jacob Olenick
Jacob Olenick
is a User Interface Designer @ AXS in Los Angeles 👾

More by Jacob Olenick

View profile
    • Like