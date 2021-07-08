Mobile Event App

Hello Dribbble 🔥

Mobile ticket App to manage events and acess.

What do you think?

Press "L" if you love it and feel free to give me some feedback, Have a great day!

-------------------

Looking for help on your next project? I would love to hop on a call with you and discuss it! We design Mobile and Desktop App, Websites, and all your digital design needs. Check us out at designsupply.io

Email us at hello@designsupply.io

