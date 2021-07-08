Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Stanislav Khrustalev

Shaker

Stanislav Khrustalev
Stanislav Khrustalev
  • Save
Shaker graffititag letteringdesign illustration logofolio logo design streetart design vector logo branding logotype lettering graffiti
Download color palette

Logo for Spray paint company "Shaker"
You can also find me on:
www.instagram.com/artkhrustalev_
www.vk.com/fluxek
www.behance.net/Fluxek

Stanislav Khrustalev
Stanislav Khrustalev

More by Stanislav Khrustalev

View profile
    • Like