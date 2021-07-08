Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Galina Karasoy

New Product and Updated Landing page

Galina Karasoy
Galina Karasoy
  • Save
New Product and Updated Landing page design layout medical presentation animation website landing page
Download color palette

ivWatch, LLC is a biosensor technology company focused on improving patient safety and the effectiveness of intravenous therapy.

Since last year, I have been working on refresh of the brand identity and the website that constantly keeps refining.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Galina Karasoy
Galina Karasoy

More by Galina Karasoy

View profile
    • Like