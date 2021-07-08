Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kendra Edwards

Haw Pop!

Haw Pop! summer pastel fruit label design non-alcoholic kendra edwards pop art illustration canada soda pop pop hawberry manitoulin
A refreshing pop with an Island twist! This pop is locally made with the key focus to highlight the sweet flavour of the Hawberry. Had a great time designing a family-friendly label!

