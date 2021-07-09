Product design: home page

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Have a project idea? I are available for new projects:
mail: curse28pro@gmail.com,
Telegram | Instagram | Behance
Hey guys! 👋
I am working on a website for the sale of modern drones. The task was to design a promotional page for the presentation of a new product of the company
It was necessary to create a WOW effect on the first visit to the site, so that users would immediately become interested in a new product.
As a result, we successfully solved this problem and got a wonderful design.
Write your comments, I would like to hear your thoughts.
❤️
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.