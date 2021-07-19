Good for Sale
Amy Hood
Hoodzpah

Santa Ana Sans

Amy Hood
Hoodzpah
Amy Hood for Hoodzpah
Hire Us
  • Save
Santa Ana Sans retro hoodzpah custom type custom font font design font type design typeface type
Santa Ana Sans retro hoodzpah custom type custom font font design font type design typeface type
Download color palette
  1. Santa_Ana_Sans_Dribbble_6.jpg
  2. Santa_Ana_Sans_Dribbble_1.jpg

Santa Ana Sans

Price
$36
Buy now
Available on hoodzpahdesign.com
Good for sale
Santa Ana Sans

Isn't the best when a font comes with extra icons and symbols? Santa Ana Sans comes with smileys, emoji, stars, arrows and more to make designing any graphic a breeze. ⁠⁠
⁠⁠
Check the link in bio and take a look at the "Glyphs" tab at the bottom of the product page for a full list of character included in Santa Ana Sans. ⁠⁠

Hoodzpah
Hoodzpah
Brand Identity and Type Design for oohs and aaahs
Hire Us

More by Hoodzpah

View profile
    • Like