Nicholas Guthrie

Primary Secondary and Tertiary color selection

Nicholas Guthrie
Nicholas Guthrie
  • Save
Primary Secondary and Tertiary color selection secondary primary variations theme color ui
Primary Secondary and Tertiary color selection secondary primary variations theme color ui
Primary Secondary and Tertiary color selection secondary primary variations theme color ui
Primary Secondary and Tertiary color selection secondary primary variations theme color ui
Download color palette
  1. Primary Secondary and Tertiary - 4@2x.png
  2. Primary Secondary and Tertiary - 2@2x.png
  3. Primary Secondary and Tertiary - 3@2x.png
  4. Primary Secondary and Tertiary - 1@2x.png

Shift Nudge homework. Exercise focusing on selecting color themes and utilising a subtle mix of that color in every element in the UI. Create variations of the same modal to express different themes.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Nicholas Guthrie
Nicholas Guthrie
Experimenting with ideas and pixels.

More by Nicholas Guthrie

View profile
    • Like