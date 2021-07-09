3D Icons for Mulled Wine — Tigers Team Dribbble Concepts: #2

This is a second shot from the Netguru PD “Tigers” Team Dribbble Concepts series.

Netguru PD “Tigers” Team Dribbble Concepts series is an internal team initiative allowing us to practice with visual, motion, and art direction skills by creating simple and fun Dribbble concepts within a short period of time. Each member of the team has the privilege of nominating the next person.

For the first round, Bartłomiej Pierzchała challenged me with creating an onboarding experience for a mobile movie database app. Some of the requirements and twists were to include a dark mode, custom 3D illustrations, and to smuggle Robert Makłowicz somewhere in the designs, as an inside joke.

This shot focuses on the 3D illustrations I created in Blender and animated in After Effects. If you want to see the previous one, check it out over here.

We're available for new projects! Drop us a line at ux@netguru.com.

—

Show us love! Press "L".

Want to see more projects? Visit our profile or Netguru.com and remember to follow us!