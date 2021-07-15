Trending designs to inspire you
Santa Ana Sans features dangerously sheared italics (15.75 degree lean) with more personality than a group of high school theater kids! Upright and Italics options in multiple weights means this font family is great for typesetting and creating text hierarchy. Plus it's available in .otf and .woff files for desktop or web use. Go to the link in bio for more info on licenses and to test drive Santa Ana Sans.
Animation: @mahamarr