Good for Sale
Amy Hood
Hoodzpah

Santa Ana Sans

Amy Hood
Hoodzpah
Amy Hood for Hoodzpah
Santa Ana Sans
Santa Ana Sans

Santa Ana Sans

Santa Ana Sans features dangerously sheared italics (15.75 degree lean) with more personality than a group of high school theater kids! Upright and Italics options in multiple weights means this font family is great for typesetting and creating text hierarchy. Plus it's available in .otf and .woff files for desktop or web use. Go to the link in bio for more info on licenses and to test drive Santa Ana Sans.⁠⁠
⁠⁠
Animation: @mahamarr

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
