Amy Hood
Santa Ana Sans

Price
$36
Buy now
Available on hoodzpahdesign.com
Good for sale
Santa Ana Sans

Some things just make more sense together than apart: Like Noel and Liam Gallagher (Oasis > solo projects), or JLo and Ben. Santa Ana Sans is also one of those things...best enjoyed as a family. But fonts can get pricey! Which is why we bundled two amazing deals for you.⁠⁠
⁠⁠
The Basic Bundle:⁠⁠
Includes: Regular, Regular Italic. Medium, Medium Italic, Bold and Bold Italic⁠⁠
Only $118 (Over 40% off)⁠⁠
⁠⁠
Orrrrr⁠⁠
⁠⁠
The Full Family Bundle:⁠⁠
Get all 12 fonts ⁠⁠
Only $129 (Over 70% off! 😎)⁠⁠
That's double the fonts for just $11 more! ⁠⁠
⁠⁠
Now to go listen to What's the Story Morning Glory in it's entirety on repeat.

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
