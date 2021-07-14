🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Some things just make more sense together than apart: Like Noel and Liam Gallagher (Oasis > solo projects), or JLo and Ben. Santa Ana Sans is also one of those things...best enjoyed as a family. But fonts can get pricey! Which is why we bundled two amazing deals for you.
The Basic Bundle:
Includes: Regular, Regular Italic. Medium, Medium Italic, Bold and Bold Italic
Only $118 (Over 40% off)
Orrrrr
The Full Family Bundle:
Get all 12 fonts
Only $129 (Over 70% off! 😎)
That's double the fonts for just $11 more!
Now to go listen to What's the Story Morning Glory in it's entirety on repeat.