Nicholas Guthrie

Implicit Grid Exercise

Nicholas Guthrie
Nicholas Guthrie
  • Save
Implicit Grid Exercise book audio app structure grid
Download color palette

Shift Nudge homework focusing on creating implicit grids for designs. Making sure each elements follow an internal spacing structure of 4px minimum.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Nicholas Guthrie
Nicholas Guthrie
Experimenting with ideas and pixels.

More by Nicholas Guthrie

View profile
    • Like