Creative Corporate logo design concept

Creative Corporate logo design concept brand identity design creative brand identity design branding inspiration logo design project design theme business solution design for inspiration branding project creative idea logomark business design minimal logotype logo design logo branding creative logo
Hello Creative People,
This logo is for a creative Design agency. I tried to keep the logo simple but creative and also something to indicate technology or something like this. Comment down your valuable feedback.

