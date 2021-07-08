Creative Corporate logo design concept

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Creative People,
This logo is for a creative Design agency. I tried to keep the logo simple but creative and also something to indicate technology or something like this. Comment down your valuable feedback.
Available for Freelance work
Let's talk about your projects
--------------------------------------------------------
Email: sabbirrobin1234@gmail.com
Whats App: +8801855421280
If you feel good after watching then appreciate me and don't forget to follow me.
Thank you.