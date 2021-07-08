Morshed Ul Kabir

CI logo IDEA

Morshed Ul Kabir
Morshed Ul Kabir
  • Save
CI logo IDEA motion graphics branding logo
Download color palette

The logo was created based on the client's requirements.
Logo Name= COMPOUND INVESTORS
Theme = Business

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Morshed Ul Kabir
Morshed Ul Kabir

More by Morshed Ul Kabir

View profile
    • Like