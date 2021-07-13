Trending designs to inspire you
Introducing Santa Ana Sans, the newest typeface from Hoodzpah. See the full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TIsmPmTRnBc&t=2s This semi-condensed, pseudo-geometric typeface is equal parts versatility and style: like an El Camino… or a pair of Vans. Test it out and grab a license here: https://hoodzpahdesign.com/product/santa-ana-sans/
Credits:
Typeface Design: Amy Hood, Hoodzpah, Inc.
Production: Hoodzpah, Inc.
Animation: @mahamarr & @ballofaud
Music: @johnnyrk
© Hoodzpah, Inc. 2021
