Introducing Santa Ana Sans, the newest typeface from Hoodzpah. See the full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TIsmPmTRnBc&t=2s This semi-condensed, pseudo-geometric typeface is equal parts versatility and style: like an El Camino… or a pair of Vans. Test it out and grab a license here: https://hoodzpahdesign.com/product/santa-ana-sans/⁠⁠

⁠⁠

Credits:⁠⁠

Typeface Design: Amy Hood, Hoodzpah, Inc.⁠⁠

Production: Hoodzpah, Inc. ⁠⁠

Animation: @mahamarr & @ballofaud⁠⁠

Music: @johnnyrk⁠⁠

© Hoodzpah, Inc. 2021⁠⁠