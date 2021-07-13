Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Good for Sale
Amy Hood
Hoodzpah

Santa Ana Sans

Amy Hood
Hoodzpah
Amy Hood for Hoodzpah
Santa Ana Sans type design font design sans serif retro hoodzpah font typeface type
  1. Santa_Ana_Sans_Dribbble_13.jpg
  2. Santa_Ana_Sans_Dribbble_5.jpg

Santa Ana Sans

Price
$36
Available on hoodzpahdesign.com
Good for sale
Santa Ana Sans

Introducing Santa Ana Sans, the newest typeface from Hoodzpah. See the full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TIsmPmTRnBc&t=2s This semi-condensed, pseudo-geometric typeface is equal parts versatility and style: like an El Camino… or a pair of Vans. Test it out and grab a license here: https://hoodzpahdesign.com/product/santa-ana-sans/⁠⁠
⁠⁠
Credits:⁠⁠
Typeface Design: Amy Hood, Hoodzpah, Inc.⁠⁠
Production: Hoodzpah, Inc. ⁠⁠
Animation: @mahamarr & @ballofaud⁠⁠
Music: @johnnyrk⁠⁠
© Hoodzpah, Inc. 2021⁠⁠

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Hoodzpah
Hoodzpah
Brand Identity and Type Design for oohs and aaahs
