Invoicing Dashboard - Pink Vibes

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
For today's Daily UI I wanted to do something with lots of data. I find that when there is a lot of data to organize and prioritize, UI work starts to feel a lot like UX work. It's not just about how it looks, but what the user needs to look at the most often and what is most important to them most of the time. Thoughts? Really feelin' pink vibes today.