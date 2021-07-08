Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Paige Keane

Invoicing Dashboard - Pink Vibes

Paige Keane
Paige Keane
  • Save
Invoicing Dashboard - Pink Vibes ux dailyui branding web design invoice ui
Download color palette

For today's Daily UI I wanted to do something with lots of data. I find that when there is a lot of data to organize and prioritize, UI work starts to feel a lot like UX work. It's not just about how it looks, but what the user needs to look at the most often and what is most important to them most of the time. Thoughts? Really feelin' pink vibes today.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Paige Keane
Paige Keane

More by Paige Keane

View profile
    • Like