A website’s homepage acts as a starting point for new and returning visitors, providing an overview of everything it offers. One of the most common uses of a homepage is to act as a directory, giving visitors valuable information about the website and providing links to specific areas of the particular site.

When designing a website with multiple pages, keep in mind that the homepage can help facilitate easy navigation for your visitors across all pages.

Since it’s the first page visitors will see after typing in the website’s URL, the homepage also plays an important role in making a good first impression on visitors. In website design, there is a strong focus on the appearance of a site’s homepage, ensuring that it sets the right tone for new visitors and their user experience.

Essentially, this is the point when conversions occur and as a result, the design has to be engaging, easy to navigate and usable for a prospective client.

Today I designed a homepage for a payment processing platform called PayPer. For the first time in a while, I was spoilt for choice and had to design several different variants of the homepage.

Find screens attached.