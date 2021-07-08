Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Michael DiCristina

Growers business cards

Michael DiCristina
Michael DiCristina
Growers business cards logotype visual identity brand identity
The new Growers visual identity has to scale from billboards, to tractors, to business cards. A business card is a good test of the strength of a system. Can the brand come through on a 3.5" card? Despite constraints on space and content it communicates the personality of the brand.

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Michael DiCristina
Michael DiCristina

