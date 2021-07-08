Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Symbol and pattern for Rubi

Symbol and pattern for Rubi pattern retro vector logo identity branding
Symbol and a crop of a pattern I designed for the identity of Rubi, a confectionery and coffee shop in Brazil.

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
