Daily UI Challenge #011

Daily UI Challenge #11:

Design a Flash Message with both the outcome for an error and success. Is it for a sign up form? A download/upload message? (As always, it's up to you!)

For this challenge, I decided to go with a fun little design for a flash message received when checking out an online aquarium/fish store LOL. I really like the colour scheme and thought it would be fun to test my illustration skills. All designs and illustrations are made by me from scratch with shapes. Shoutout to my girlfriend for the inspiration! Hope you enjoy :)