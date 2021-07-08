Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Allsurance - Multi insurance app

Allsurance - Multi insurance app mobileapp android uidesign design application mobiledesign
Hi everyone!
I just share my insurance app exploration from my work. As UX Designer I rarely design user interface, but sometimes i help my UI Designer mate to explore alternative visuals.

I open for any part-time side job, so if any of you need any UI or UX Design work, please contact me on f.bimantara@gmail.com

Thank you!

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
