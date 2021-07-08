Silvertip Concrete - Website

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Unique services require a unique website! Silvertip Concrete, located out of Butte, Montana offers solutions for customers with sinking concrete issues. With their advanced concrete repair system, they can raise, support and level existing concrete that has settled due to either poor compaction, negative drainage or natural causes.