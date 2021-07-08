Wal Glezar

Eclectic Electric V.3

Wal Glezar
Wal Glezar
  • Save
Eclectic Electric V.3 bolt electric eclectic band vibes rock typography design vector type yellow black lightning thunderbolt music logo
Download color palette

Third version of Eclectic Electric logo, i think the lightning is more evident in this one, what do you think?

Wal Glezar
Wal Glezar

More by Wal Glezar

View profile
    • Like