Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Md Shimul Hossain

Food Apps Design Concept ✌

Md Shimul Hossain
Md Shimul Hossain
  • Save
Food Apps Design Concept ✌ food delivery app food app design intro sign in food and drink dark theme figma sweet food app dark app mobile app food apps cooking app design food app concept home ui clean minimal uiux ecommerce
Download color palette

Hi, Dribblers,

It’s time to show you some more screens for the Food App
Some other screens from the food delivery app we are working on. Hope you enjoyed it!
Thanks for your likes and comments!

I am available for freelance work.
Want to any project?
Contact me through my Email, Skype or Whatsapp.
✉️ Email: mdshimuluiux11@gmai.com
Skype:+8801736373924.
Whatsapp:+8801736373924.

Md Shimul Hossain
Md Shimul Hossain

More by Md Shimul Hossain

View profile
    • Like