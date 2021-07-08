Thibault Seynaeve

Snowdrop - File Delivery Service

branding website app interaction design ui ux design webdesign web
Some first concept shots of Snowdrop, a minimal asset requesting/delivery service I'm building for creatives. Stay tuned for more shots!

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
