Ben Jinkins

Triple Temp Logo

Ben Jinkins
Ben Jinkins
  • Save
Triple Temp Logo cold modern icon modern logo isometric icon isometric logo ice cube
Download color palette

Logo design for Triple Temp, a cold storage company. I used imagery of an isometric ice cube and added some motion with the dribblets.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Ben Jinkins
Ben Jinkins

More by Ben Jinkins

View profile
    • Like