Michael DiCristina

Growers logotype

Michael DiCristina
Michael DiCristina
  • Save
Growers logotype iconic wordmark brand identity branding
Download color palette

The Growers logotype stands atop the new brand identity for a blossoming agriculture tech brand. The logotype needed to be a simple but iconic solution to pair with the new identity system. It was important to stay away from the common tropes of the agriculture brand landscape and carve a new path for what it means to be a leader in the ag tech space.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Michael DiCristina
Michael DiCristina

More by Michael DiCristina

View profile
    • Like