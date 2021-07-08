🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The Growers logotype stands atop the new brand identity for a blossoming agriculture tech brand. The logotype needed to be a simple but iconic solution to pair with the new identity system. It was important to stay away from the common tropes of the agriculture brand landscape and carve a new path for what it means to be a leader in the ag tech space.