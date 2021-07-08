Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hardware cosmetology salon logo

Hardware cosmetology salon logo
Hardware cosmetology salon logo

Logo for the Center for Hardware Cosmetology. lumirens.ru
From the brief: "Light, modern .. The image of hands, hands are holding the beauty, health of the client, or trying to keep the outgoing youth, the hands are trying to keep youthful."
Did you manage to convey tenderness in a laconic sign?

Minimalism, idea, double meaning - strong brand!
