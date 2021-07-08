Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ooblets

Ooblets ux animals fiction fantasy product product illustration ui logo vector minimal branding illustration design character art ooblets
I've been playing a lot of Ooblets recently and decided to design some of my own. From left to right we have Petali, Swiz, Cherrison, Bubbymoon, Hunnbi, and Glork :)

