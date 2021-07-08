🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Date: Jun.2021 | Project: Visual Identity and UI Design | Role: Designer | Client: Psychotherapie Naschmarkt
Psychotherapie Naschmarkt is a Vienna based group practice for a team of psychologists and psychotherapists. I was tasked to design a visual identity and a website for their clinical office.
As for visual identity, I developed a calming, tranquil and trustful look to match their profession’s requirements. I prioritized the design to be legible and extremely easy to navigate through.
The UI-Design was built to be highly user-friendly with a smooth accessibility for the patients who might be at distressed mental state and in urgent need for reaching out!
www.psychotherapie-naschmarkt.at