Sahar Heumesser

Psychotherapie Naschmarkt

Sahar Heumesser
Sahar Heumesser
Psychotherapie Naschmarkt
Psychotherapie Naschmarkt
Psychotherapie Naschmarkt
Psychotherapie Naschmarkt
Psychotherapie Naschmarkt
Date: Jun.2021 | Project: Visual Identity and UI Design | Role: Designer | Client: Psychotherapie Naschmarkt

Psychotherapie Naschmarkt is a Vienna based group practice for a team of psychologists and psychotherapists. I was tasked to design a visual identity and a website for their clinical office.

As for visual identity, I developed a calming, tranquil and trustful look to match their profession’s requirements. I prioritized the design to be legible and extremely easy to navigate through.

The UI-Design was built to be highly user-friendly with a smooth accessibility for the patients who might be at distressed mental state and in urgent need for reaching out!

www.psychotherapie-naschmarkt.at

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Sahar Heumesser
Sahar Heumesser
