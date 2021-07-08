James Coffman

Toros 1957

Toros 1957 animal posterdesign poster jamescoffman lockup tattoos tattoo logos art spain france toro matisse bull picasso branding font logo illustration design
Toros 1957 Picasso Poster redesign by James Coffman.

Typeface: El Sol

