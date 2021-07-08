Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Adekunle Damilare

FileX

Adekunle Damilare
Adekunle Damilare
  • Save
FileX animation branding graphic design logo typography illustration flat app ux ui design
Download color palette

FileX is a file manager app that allows companies/agencies to store files of different projects in different folders

Adekunle Damilare
Adekunle Damilare

More by Adekunle Damilare

View profile
    • Like