Concept for Ichiraku Ramen

Concept for Ichiraku Ramen japan ramen ichiraku ramen naruto ui app web minimal ux design anime branding
Someone had to make a website for this establishment😅 This work was created solely for the fun. But Naruto fans will be able to find a few references related to this place and the anime 👀

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
