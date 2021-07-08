Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cristina Palicari

Daily UI #002 - Credit Card Checkout

Daily UI #002 - Credit Card Checkout credit card checkout checkout credit card eco green organic natural shopping app shopping skincare ui challenge ui challenge 2 daily ui 002 daily ui 2 002 02 2 app dailyui daily
Second entry for the daily UI challenge. :D
Credit card checkout.
Organic skincare shopping app.

