NASA is to pioneer the future in space exploration. In the meantime, NASA technology has led to all sorts of products people benefit from every day. NASA is about the space and future; however, the sub-brand which is named ORBIT is to take care of human life. Each line of product is a member of the ORBIT. Human-centered is the main concept of this brand. All information is around the panel to apply for this concept.

It not only sale a product, but also provide an opportunity to build a NASA home with NASA technology. At the same time, the brand of ORBIT is to establish a relationship between the customers and communicate through the ORBIT app, offering more services and information.

Packaging of the world:

https://www.packagingoftheworld.com/2021/06/nasa-home-orbit.html

Follow us on Instagram:

hi_design_studio_official