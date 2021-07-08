Uplay logo design

Hello everyone,

This is my recent logo design which is unused. and its for a Land Aria branding logo (Uplay) Hope you like that ,

Are you looking for something similar logo design.

you can contact for freelance work at

Email: info.freelancerosama@gmail.com :

WhatsApp: 01917-862946

Please do like, comment, for more concept.

don't forget to follow me.

Thanks for visiting my profile.