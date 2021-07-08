Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ana-Maria Ilieva

Inner Harmony

Ana-Maria Ilieva
Ana-Maria Ilieva
Hire Me
  • Save
Inner Harmony figma web design instagram post carousel illustration art design graphic design
Download color palette

Designed carousel post for a German business offering food supplements. It has been co-created with @velizarova via Figma and Adobe Illustrator.

Do not hesitate to contact me so we can discuss floral design solutions for you.🌿

Ana-Maria Ilieva
Ana-Maria Ilieva
Senior Designer / UI & Visual Design
Hire Me

More by Ana-Maria Ilieva

View profile
    • Like