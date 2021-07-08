Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Think Asperger's Mobile App

Think Asperger's Mobile App
Built using cross platform framework, React Native.

Design and Developed for a Non Profit to help parents determine if their child has symptoms of Aspergers with accompanied resources and videos.

Live in the Google Play and Apple App stores.

UI Design and App Development: https://www.fyresite.com/

Building Modern Websites and Mobile Apps for the Future
