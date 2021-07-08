Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
SIMPLE acrylic dip on PAPER NAPKIN ~ Easy beginner technique ~ A

SIMPLE acrylic dip on PAPER NAPKIN ~ Easy beginner technique ~ A flowers illustration paintings acrylic paint design tutorial pouring art acrylic
In today's video I will show you an easy fluid art beginner technique to create an abstract flower. I taped my paper napkin on the table and just do a simple dip.
But in the beginning I will show you our little baby duck and the roasters that you her in my videos. ;)

Colours:
- Amsterdam oxide black
- Amsterdam greenish blue
- Amsterdam bunt sienna
- Decoart extreme sheen bronze
- Pearl white

My pearl white mixture:
1 part Vallejo pearl medium
1 part titanium white
2 parts pouring medium
All my paints are mixed with Boesner Guardi acrylic binder and acrylic emulsion.

My mixing paints video:
https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso
You can follow me on
Facebok: https://www.facebook.com/Fionas-Art-b...

Instagram: @fionaacrylic

My personal page: https://fionaart.si/

Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.
Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.

You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!
https://youtu.be/tOjmueY5dA0

