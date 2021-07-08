Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Free Advertising Billboard Mockup

Download color palette

Create a flawless and modern presentation of creative billboard designs with our premium quality designed Free Advertising Billboard Mockup. Showcase your artwork via smart-object layer.

I hope you like it :)

Specifications:
File Type: PSD
Mockup Dimensions: 5000×3750 Pixels
Smart-layer: Yes

Download Free Billboard Mockup

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
