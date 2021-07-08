RainierBeer / PackagingDesign / Svylla Premium

Rainier Beer brings together nature’s bounty from the great Northwest. They use golden barley to produce a beer rich in taste and texture. Fermented slowly with a pedigree yeast culture under tightly controlled conditions, Rainier comes forth with a satisfying malty flavor over a slightly fruity background, spiced with Chinook, Mt. Hood, and Willamette hop notes. According to the new packaging of Rainier Beer, it can attract more people by exploring the history and the story of this brand. At the same time, this brand will be available for sale in more regions and let more people know about Mountain Rainier in Washington, encouraging everyone to dare to explore and experience the beauty and peace of nature. The illustrations of Pazuzu and Svylla are images specially designed for Rainier beer. The shaping of their image provides the brand with a more vivid and interesting story background and characters.

thedieline:

https://thedieline.com/blog/2021/6/23/rainier-beer--packaging-design?

Behance:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/120380013/RainierBeer-PackagingDesign

Follow us on Instagram:

hi_design_studio_official