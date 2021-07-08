Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Juslene Lobeu

Daily UI #015 On/Off Switch Design - Challenge #15

Juslene Lobeu
Juslene Lobeu
Daily UI #015 On/Off Switch Design - Challenge #15 dailyui015 design daily ui app ui dailyui dailyuichallenge
Challenge DailyUI #015

Criar um design botão on/off switch.

Adoraria receber alguns feedbacks para conseguir melhorar as minhas habilidades

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Juslene Lobeu
Juslene Lobeu

