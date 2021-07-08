Meatless / Book + UI Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
#Meatless
Whether you want to cut down on your meat consumption or cut meat out entirely, you can make plant-based meals that mimic the taste and texture of many meat dishes.
The recipes here use whole foods like mushrooms, lentils, beans and other vegetables to replace the meat in traditional meat-heavy dishes.
Some people have a hard time understanding why vegans would want to eat something that tastes like meat but the answer is really very simple; vegans eat meat-free meat products because they like the taste. Vegans remove animal meats from their diets not because they don’t enjoy their taste, but because of ethical convictions to do so. It should also be noted that there are some people who choose to remove animal based meats from their diets for health based reasons.