Sissi Chen

SharedParking / UI&UX Design

SharedParking / UI&UX Design
An app to solve the parking problem and provide more convenient transportation conditions.

To design an application for car owners to provide parking space, using the lowest price to find the most appropriate time for parking. At the same time, it provides a platform for hosts who can lease their garages in unneeded time to earn money. Finally, achieving win-win and mutual assistance.

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
