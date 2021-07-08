Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nnamuka Ifeanyichukwu Collins

Onboarding for Food Delivery service - Mobile App

Nnamuka Ifeanyichukwu Collins
Nnamuka Ifeanyichukwu Collins
  • Save
Onboarding for Food Delivery service - Mobile App mobile app ux design ui
Download color palette

Hey there!

I'm working on a project (food delivery service application), so I decided to share the onboarding page with you guys.

What do you think?

Contact me Collinsnnamuka4@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Nnamuka Ifeanyichukwu Collins
Nnamuka Ifeanyichukwu Collins

More by Nnamuka Ifeanyichukwu Collins

View profile
    • Like