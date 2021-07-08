Piotr Petki Laskosz

MIT | Presentation

Piotr Petki Laskosz
Piotr Petki Laskosz
  • Save
MIT | Presentation design minimal landingpage website event con orange technology interface web design webdesign ux ui
Download color palette

See the project for the MIT conference in Poland.
The entire presentation on Behance.
–––
Show me love if you like my work. Press "L" or click ❤️
Feel free to comment my project ✏️

Piotr Petki Laskosz
Piotr Petki Laskosz
Brand, Product Design, Consultancy.

More by Piotr Petki Laskosz

View profile
    • Like