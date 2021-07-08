🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Snippet of an experimental collaboration with two of my colleagues during the 2020 Covid-19 quarantine. The goal was to animate an illustration by Gilbert Van Citters and to experiment with new collaborators. To make it feel more alive and dimensional, Luke Tanaka came up with the scene while I composed the music and animations. The piece is meant to emphasize the otherworldly feeling caused by the pandemic in addition to the unnatural mechanical nature of remote working.
Check out the full piece here: https://www.instagram.com/devnstrn/?hl=en
2D Illustration - https://dribbble.com/eviltwininc
Animation & Sound Design - https://dribbble.com/devnstrn