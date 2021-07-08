Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Seal Loop
Snippet of an experimental collaboration with two of my colleagues during the 2020 Covid-19 quarantine. The goal was to animate an illustration by Gilbert Van Citters and to experiment with new collaborators. To make it feel more alive and dimensional, Luke Tanaka came up with the scene while I composed the music and animations. The piece is meant to emphasize the otherworldly feeling caused by the pandemic in addition to the unnatural mechanical nature of remote working.

Check out the full piece here: https://www.instagram.com/devnstrn/?hl=en

2D Illustration - https://dribbble.com/eviltwininc
Animation & Sound Design - https://dribbble.com/devnstrn

